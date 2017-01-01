Hundreds protesting at Amherst College over travel bans

×

To donate to the Sidney F. Smith Toy Fund, click here. The Gazette fund has provided holiday gifts to children for 83 years.

Top Headlines

Local

Jingle Goats: Amherst resident invites residents to drop off their Christmas trees for tasty disposal. 
Local

Resolved: Revelers hope 2017 will be healthy, organized, connected and, well, less weird than 2016
High-School

Remembering the names of 2016
UMass

UMass basketball struggles in Atlantic 10 ‘street fight’ against St. Bonaventure
Local

Hopkins Academy 8th grader set to perform in Rose Bowl Parade Jan. 2 
Home-Garden

Outdoor feasts: How to feed our feathered friends
Editorials

Editorial: Big-impact stories carry over to 2017
High-School

Remembering the teams of 2016

Columnist Clare Higgins: Reflections on the Obama presidency

Editorial: Mobilizing to aid immigrants

Ursa Heidinger: Concerns about appointment of DeVos

Select Board race heats up between neighbors

Hatfield lights up for 36th Luminarium

HATFIELD — The Hatfield Luminarium rolled into its 36th year Sunday, and as with years past, the town’s main drags were illuminated by candlelit milk jugs and paper bags.Each year,...

Read Story

Photo Gallery

Hatfield woman warms hands and heart for 20 years
As recreational pot becomes legal, cops and shopkeeps prepare
Northampton boys and girls swim against South Hadley
’Tis the season: 1st snowfall hits region
Local art featured at new Artisans Collective and Holiday Pop-up Shop

In Other News

Events

Special Sections

First Night 2017

PV Health Winter

December Home Magazine 2016

Winter Sports 2016

Holiday Guide 2016

Restaurant Guide 2016-17

Fall Fashion 2016

Fall Bridal 2016
MORE SPECIAL SECTIONS

Valley Buzz Marketplace

Daily Hampshire Gazette
115 Conz Street,
Northampton, MA 01061
413-584-5000

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • YouTube

© 2016 Daily Hampshire Gazette

Reader Services
Advertise
Categories
Contribute