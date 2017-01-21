Hundreds protesting at Amherst College over travel bans

Top Headlines
LIVE COVERAGE: Valley protesters in Women's March on Washington
Valley activists join Women’s March on Washington
Over 1 million join anti-Trump women’s marches worldwide
Thousands fill Greenfield Town Common for women's rally
Fire alarm system not monitored during fatal Holyoke apartment building blaze; property owner cited
Letting their voices be heard: Northampton singalong recalls protest songs of old
At The Community Food Engine café in Easthampton, the salad fixings grow by your table side (w/video)
UMass falls to Fordham in controversial 71-68 loss
