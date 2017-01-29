Hundreds protesting at Amherst College over travel bans

Top Headlines
Annual March for Life in DC draws Valley contingent
Rethinking a trip to the mall: Hampshire Mall turns to entertainment to attract customers
As protesters flock to airports, judge blocks Trump’s deportation order
UMass’ buzzer beater is off the mark as Minutemen fall to George Mason at home
600 gather for climate action in Northampton
Tim Purington of Tapestry Health retires
Adjusting to a new leader: International students compare Trump’s style to executives in their own countries
Westhampton’s Ellen Noble finishes 2nd at U23 cyclocross world championships
Mexicans begin to unite in fight against Trump’s plans
Columnist Clare Higgins: Deligitimizing democracy is not normal
All but 1 area legislator support measure to hike pay for top lawmakers
