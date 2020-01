HS wrestling: South Hadley’s Cayden Henriques goes 3-0 at Mount Everett Duals

South Hadley junior Cayden Henriques went 3-0 at 113 pounds at the Mount Everett Duals, Saturday in Sheffield.

Henriques defeated Mathew Small, 18-3, of Gateway Regional, but the Tigers lost 30-29 to the Gators.

Henriques took down Gabrien Duggany, of St. Paul’s, 16-0. St. Paul’s beat South Hadley, 36-17.

Gilbert High of Connecticut beat South Hadley, 40-18. Henriques earned a forfeit win in that match.

Henriques is 19-5 on the season.

Gateway Regional 30,

South Hadley 29

At Mount Everett Duals

106 — Jack Rahilly (G) won by forfeit; 113 — Cayden Henriques (SH) def. Mathew Small, 18-3; 120 — Dalton Savoy (G) won by forfeit; 138 — Dominic Zajko (G) won by forfeit; 145 — Sean Forgue (G) won by forfeit; 160 — Matt Mayer (SH) pinned Brett Bonenfant, 5:44; 182 — Tim Basak (G) pinned Isaiah Ramos, :56; 195 — Eli Pietrzykowski (SH) pinned Garrett LaBranche, 2:09; 220 — Noah Will (SH) won by forfeit; 285 — Douglas Aiolupotea (SH) won by forfeit

Monument Mountain 39,

South Hadley 12

At Mount Everett Duals

106 — Colin Kinne (M) won by forfeit; 126 — Caleb Pollard (M) won by forfeit; 132 — Ely Cormier (M) won by forfeit; 138 — Charity Loy (M) won by forfeit; 145 — Andrew Albter (M) won by forfeit; 160 — Matt Mayer (SH) won by forfeit; 182 — Isaiah Ramos (SH) pinned Nathan Reynolds, 3:02; 195 — Caden O’Rourke (M) def. Eli Pietrzykowski, 7-6; 285 — Logan Mead (M) pinned Douglas Aiolupotea, 1:30

St. Paul’s 36, South Hadley 17

At Mount Everett Duals

106 — Daniel Kelly (SP); 113 — Cayden Henriques (SH) def. Gabriel Duggany, 16-0; 120 — Evan Kowalski (SP) won by forfeit; 138 — Joshua Silva (SP) won by forfeit; 160 — Erik Atkinson (SP) pinned Matt Mayer, 5:28; 170 — Matthew Sefcik (SP) won by forfeit; 182 — Isaiah Ramos (SH) won by forfeit; 195 — Eli Pietrzykowski (SH) def. Brandon Foligno, 4-1; 285 — Ben Foligno (SP) pinned Douglas Aiolupotea, 2:56

Gilbert 40, South Hadley 18

At Mount Everett Duals

113 — Cayden Henriques (SH) won by forfeit; 126 — Aqeel Hadash (G) won by forfeit; ; 132 — Devin Matthews (G) won by forfeit; ; 138 — Neicko Clapper (G) won by forfeit; ; 152 — Kyle Matthews (G) won by forfeit; ; 160 — Connor Blay (G) pinned Matt Mayer, 5:39; 182 — Isiah Ramos (SH) won by forfeit; ; 195 — Bajrum Gutic (G) pinned Eli Pietrzykowski, 1:00; 220 — Noah Will (SH) won by forfeit; ; 285 — Dylan Keith (G) def. Douglas Aiolupotea, 15-5

Mount Everett 42, Granby 30

At Mount Everett Duals

106 — Nick Lupiani (ME) pinned Nate Benson, 3:36; 113 — Diego Cruz (ME) won by forfeit; 120 — Tyler Candelari (ME) won by forfeit; 126 — Zach Lupiani (ME) pinned Joe Deprey, 3:21; 132 — Jacob Benson (G) pinned Kaleigh Eichstat, :08; 138 — Omar Crus (ME) pinned Shane Gaj, :43; 145 — Jerimiah Tomasck (ME) pinned Abram Speek, 1:34; 152 — Gavin Gilburg (G) won by forfeit; 160 — Jenna Learned (G) won by forfeit; 170 — Jacob Martin (ME) won by forfeit; 182 — Edward Glaszcz (G) won by forfeit; 285 — Braeden McDonald (G) won by forfeit

Southwick 60, Granby 24

At Mount Everett Duals

106 — Nate Benson (G) won by forfeit; 113 — Isiah Wood (S) won by forfeit; 120 — Ari LaBrecque (S) won by forfeit; 126 — Joseph Deprey (G) pinned Ryan Laferreire, 3:35; 132 — Logan Dubois (S) pinned Jacob Benson, 1:40; 138 — Ben Cleland (S) pinned Shane Gaj, :36; 145 — Abram Speek (G) won by forfeit; 152 — Nick Breen (S) pinned Gavin Gilburg, :33; 160 — Seth Doe (S) pinned Jenna Learned, 1:07; 170 — Jacob Jackson (S) won by forfeit; 182 — Dakota Wood (S) pinned Eddie Glaszcz, 1:05; 195 — Mason Iglesias (S) won by forfeit; 220 — Teague Conley (S) won by forfeit; 285 — Braeden McDonald (G) won by forfeit

Mount Everett 36,

Gateway Regional 24

At Mount Everett Duals

106 — Nick Lupiani (ME) pinned Mathew Small, 3:00; 113 — Diego Cruz (ME) won by forfeit; 120 — Dalton Savoy (G) pinned Tyler Candelari, 2:31; 126 — Zack Lupiani (ME) won by forfeit; 132 — Kaliegh Eichstedt (ME) won by forfeit; 138 — Omar Cruz (ME) pinned Dominic Zajko, 2:25; 145 — Jerimiah Tomascak (ME) pinned Sean Forgue; 152 — Brett Bonenfant (G) won by forfeit; 170 — Tim Basak (G) pinned Jake martin, 4:20; 182 — Garrett LaBranche (G) won by forfeit