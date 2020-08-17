Guest columnist Kathy S. Grey: ‘The victim mentality is overwhelming’

A man attending the 01027: A Knee is Not Enough rally in Easthampton’s Pulaski Park holds a list of names of Black lives lost to police violence as he listens to a speaker addressing the rally from the park’s gazebo on Aug. 1. Gazette file photo/kevin gutting

Simbrit Paskins, center, co-founder of 413 Stay Woke Stay Active, reads the names of Black lives lost to police violence as about 200 people take a knee or raise a fist, or both, on the lawn of the Easthampton Public Safety Complex during a rally and march organized by the group 01027: A Knee Is Not Enough on Aug. 1. Gazette file photo/Kevin Gutting

About 200 people march down Main Street in Easthampton toward the police station during a rally organized by the group 01027: A Knee Is Not Enough on Aug. 1. Gazette file photo/Kevin Gutting

I was at the 01027: A Knee Is Not Enough protest in Easthampton on Aug 1. A crowd of 200 is an overestimate.

I’m sorry, but the victim mentality is overwhelming. The march was greeted with nothing but happy honks and waves from drivers, but the first speaker invoked a negative vibe, insisting that marchers must have seen side-eyes, and maybe someone said something negative — remember that bad racist people are out there and they hate us. She set up that adversarial attitude, that paranoia, from the very first sentence.

The speakers made demands for things that already are in effect. For example, they were raving about chokeholds when in fact the Easthampton Police Department’s Use of Force by Sworn Personnel document, which is public and online, specifically forbids chokeholds.

Their entire presentation was very one-sided. Breonna Taylor’s death, for example, was described as an invasion of her home by police who “just started shooting,” without any mention that her boyfriend opened fire on the police first, and nobody was shooting at anyone until he did.

They were so interested in portraying themselves as victims that I, a former Reuter journalist published on five continents, not to mention in the Advocate and Gazette, was accosted by a random lady who acted more authoritarian than any police officer, despite the fact she has no authority whatsoever.

She demanded to know who I was, what I was doing there, and if I — with camera in hand! — was a photographer? Oh dear! Make sure you take pictures from the back, she said, don’t show people’s faces! This from a group that invades the home of a Massachusetts representative and calls it “necessary trouble.”

They’re in a public march down Union Street, but they expect me to humbly lower my eyes and camera for them? Not a chance.

Their presentation was done in an arrogant tone, as if that tiny, minuscule group were “Kings of Easthampton” and not “voters of Easthampton.” Police lives, the signs said, don’t matter — “Blue Lives Don’t Exist“! “We are the black-and-brown majority!” they proclaim (in Easthampton of all places), and then act as though this dubious claim means that anything spoken by any Black or brown person is therefore correct, laudable, and above all, must be obeyed unquestioningly.

The police, by the way, were exemplary professionals, they melted away, not one officer in uniform was to be seen, and all the police cars were parked in the back lot, in case the sight of an evil, snarling police vehicle might “trigger” someone.

I finished my evening with a trip to the underground Hartford reggae scene, where honestly social distancing was better observed than at this demonstration, LOL! And where actual Black and immigrant people are not obsessed with elbow-thrusting grievances and instead are fixated on making money, money to buy school things, money to pay the rent, money to save for the next trip home to Jamaica or Mali or wherever.

They love the sight of me because I help build the scene, I get on the microphone, I bring ‘hampton folks to Hartford and Hartford folks to Noho (back when the awesome Bishop’s Lounge Thunder Thursdays with Camilo I-Ganic were in full swing.)

Those actual Black and immigrant people aren’t full of sour hateful negativity. They are intelligently open-minded folks. They don’t run a scene where every point of view is predetermined and any dissent gets you a “home visit” from the BLM Gestapo or a “get him fired” campaign.

Perhaps A Knee is Not Enough and the Pioneer Valley Worker’s Center might want to reconsider their attitude and tactics.

Kathy S. Grey of Easthampton is a longtime human rights worker in conflict zones, a former Reuters journalist and a Happy Valley reggae fiend.